Ole Miss Rebels welcome the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -10.5; over/under…

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts Memphis.

Ole Miss went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Rebels averaged 14.1 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Memphis went 10-2 on the road and 29-6 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.