Ole Miss plays Memphis in non-conference showdown

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss and Memphis face off in non-conference action.

Ole Miss went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Rebels shot 44.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis went 29-6 overall with a 10-2 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

