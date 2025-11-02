Ole Miss hosts SE Louisiana for season opener

SE Louisiana Lions at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts SE Louisiana…

SE Louisiana Lions at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts SE Louisiana in the season opener.

Ole Miss went 24-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

SE Louisiana went 9-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

