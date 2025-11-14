Ole Miss hosts CSU Bakersfield after Kamardine’s 26-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) University, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -25.5;…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

University, Mississippi; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -25.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays CSU Bakersfield after Ilias Kamardine scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 83-77 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

Ole Miss went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Rebels averaged 8.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 8.6 turnovers per game last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 14-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.