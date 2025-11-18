Ole Miss hosts Austin Peay after Parker’s 22-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -21.5;…

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -21.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Ole Miss after Collin Parker scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 69-63 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Ole Miss finished 24-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rebels averaged 8.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 8.6 turnovers per game last season.

Austin Peay finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Governors gave up 74.9 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

