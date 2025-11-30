Old Dominion visits William & Mary after Haskins’ 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) at William & Mary Tribe (6-2) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) at William & Mary Tribe (6-2)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Old Dominion after Cade Haskins scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 92-58 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Tribe are 2-0 on their home court. William & Mary is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Kilian Brockhoff leads the Tribe with 5.4 boards.

The Monarchs are 0-5 in road games. Old Dominion ranks ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 76.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

William & Mary averages 86.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 76.5 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 75.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 72.0 William & Mary gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Pulliam is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.0 points.

Jared Turner is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 6.4 points. LJ Thomas is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

