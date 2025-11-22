Old Dominion visits Drexel after Reed’s 21-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Drexel Dragons (2-4) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Old Dominion after…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Drexel Dragons (2-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Old Dominion after Josh Reed scored 21 points in Drexel’s 84-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 at home. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 14.8 assists per game led by Kevon Vanderhorst averaging 3.3.

The Monarchs have gone 0-3 away from home. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Drexel averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is shooting 34.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 14.2 points for the Monarchs. LJ Thomas is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

