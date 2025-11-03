Old Dominion Monarchs start season at home against the UMass Minutewomen

UMass Minutewomen at Old Dominion Monarchs
Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion begins the season at home against UMass.
Old Dominion went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Monarchs averaged 67.0 points per game while shooting 37.3% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.
UMass finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Minutewomen allowed opponents to score 58.7 points per game and shot 38.4% from the field last season.
