Old Dominion Monarchs start season at home against the UMass Minutewomen

UMass Minutewomen at Old Dominion Monarchs

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion begins the season at home against UMass.

Old Dominion went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 18-16 overall. The Monarchs averaged 67.0 points per game while shooting 37.3% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

UMass finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Minutewomen allowed opponents to score 58.7 points per game and shot 38.4% from the field last season.

