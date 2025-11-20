Old Dominion Monarchs play the East Carolina Pirates, aim for 4th straight victory

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-1) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-1) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against East Carolina.

East Carolina finished 10-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Pirates shot 38.9% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

Old Dominion went 6-8 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Monarchs allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shot 39.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

