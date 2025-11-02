Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Old Dominion Monarchs open…

Old Dominion Monarchs open season at home against the UMass Minutewomen

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:00 AM

UMass Minutewomen at Old Dominion Monarchs

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts UMass for the season opener.

Old Dominion finished 11-6 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Monarchs averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

UMass went 11-8 in MAC action and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Minutewomen shot 40.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up