Old Dominion hosts Norfolk State following Shaw’s 22-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1)

Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Norfolk State after Ketron Shaw scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 93-53 win over the Randolph WildCats.

Old Dominion went 15-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Monarchs averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

Norfolk State finished 24-11 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Spartans averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

