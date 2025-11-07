Old Dominion earns 93-53 win over Randolph

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw scored 22 points as Old Dominion beat Randolph 93-53 on Thursday. Shaw shot 8…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw scored 22 points as Old Dominion beat Randolph 93-53 on Thursday.

Shaw shot 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (1-1). LJ Thomas added 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and three steals. Jordan Battle shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Trey Miller led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

