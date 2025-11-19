Okorie scores 26, Okpara adds 22 to help Stanford beat Louisiana-Lafayette 93-66

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie made 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points, Chisom…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie made 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points, Chisom Okpara scored a season-high 22 on 7-of-10 shooting, and Stanford beat Louisiana-Lafayette 93-66 on Tuesday night in the first matchup between the programs.

Cameron Grant added 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range for Stanford.

Okorie went into the game averaging 25.3 points per game, fourth nationally and first among freshmen. The 6-foot-2 guard made 6 of 10 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Okpara made 7 of 7 free throws.

Joshua Lewis led Louisiana-Lafayette (1-4) with 16 points. Jaxon Olvera scored 15 and Dorian Finister added 10.

Stanford (4-0) started 0-for-5 shooting with two turnovers before Okorie made a layup and then hit a 3 to make it 5-4 about 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Olvera hit a jumper that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a one-point lead with 5:45 left in the first half, but Grant and Okorie each made two 3-pointers in a 19-3 run that gave Stanford a 40-25 lead at halftime.

Both teams made 27 field goals, but Stanford hit 11 of 31 from behind the arc and 28 of 35 (80%) from the free-throw line. Louisiana-Lafayette shot 22% (2 of 9) from 3 and 59% (10 of 17) from the foul line.

