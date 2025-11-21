Okorie leads Stanford against Seattle U after 26-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (3-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0) Stanford, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0)

Stanford, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Seattle U after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 93-66 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Stanford went 21-14 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal shot 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle U finished 4-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Redhawks averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

