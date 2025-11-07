Okorie leads Stanford against Montana after 26-point game

Montana Grizzlies (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0) Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Montana after Ebuka…

Montana Grizzlies (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Montana after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 89-79 win over the Portland State Vikings.

Stanford finished 21-14 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Montana finished 7-8 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Grizzlies averaged 6.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

