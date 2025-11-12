Oklahoma State takes on Prairie View A&M in non-conference showdown

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -32.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Oklahoma State for a non-conference matchup.

Oklahoma State finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-18 overall. The Cowboys shot 42.8% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M went 4-15 in SWAC games and 2-19 on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 82.4 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

