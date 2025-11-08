Oklahoma State plays Texas A&M following Miller’s 21-point showing

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Texas A&M after Vyctorius Miller scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 95-71 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Oklahoma State finished 13-4 at home last season while going 17-18 overall. The Cowboys averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.1% from deep last season.

Texas A&M went 23-11 overall with a 5-5 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

