Oklahoma State hosts South Florida after Pinion’s 24-point outing

South Florida Bulls (3-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Oklahoma State after Joseph Pinion scored 24 points in South Florida’s 108-89 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

Oklahoma State finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-18 overall. The Cowboys averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

South Florida finished 6-13 in AAC action and 2-10 on the road a season ago. The Bulls gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

