Oklahoma State hosts Oral Roberts to open season

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Oral Roberts in the season opener.

Oklahoma State went 17-18 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Cowboys averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 30.6 bench points last season.

Oral Roberts went 3-14 in Summit League play and 0-15 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 10.2 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.