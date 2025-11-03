Oklahoma State hosts Oral Roberts in season opener

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State starts the…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State starts the season at home against Oral Roberts.

Oklahoma State finished 17-18 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Cowboys averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

Oral Roberts went 0-15 on the road and 7-23 overall last season. The Golden Eagles shot 43.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

