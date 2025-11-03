Oklahoma hosts Saint Francis (PA) in season opener

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma begins the season…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma begins the season at home against Saint Francis (PA).

Oklahoma went 12-5 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Sooners gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 16-18 overall with a 6-13 record on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

