Oklahoma hosts Saint Francis (PA) in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:43 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma begins the season at home against Saint Francis (PA).

Oklahoma went 12-5 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Sooners gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 16-18 overall with a 6-13 record on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

