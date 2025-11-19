Oklahoma hosts Oral Roberts following Pack’s 27-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-2) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Oral…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-2)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Oral Roberts after Nijel Pack scored 27 points in Oklahoma’s 105-99 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oklahoma finished 20-14 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sooners allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Oral Roberts scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

