Oklahoma hosts Alcorn State following Williams’ 21-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (0-6) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-2)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Oklahoma after Davian Williams scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 107-81 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners are 3-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 91.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Braves are 0-6 in road games. Alcorn State has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma averages 91.8 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 90.3 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 67.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 54.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Shane Lancaster is shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.2 points. Williams is averaging 9.8 points.

