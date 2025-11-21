Okku Federiko scores 16 to lead Drake past Buena Vista 98-52

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Okku Federiko had 16 points in Drake’s 98-52 win against Buena Vista on Friday. Federiko…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Okku Federiko had 16 points in Drake’s 98-52 win against Buena Vista on Friday.

Federiko added six rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (4-2). Braden Appelhans scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Eli Shetlar went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Beavers were led by Jayden Brink, who posted 16 points and two steals coming off the bench. Adam Bryte added 12 points for Buena Vista.

Drake took the lead for good with 10:20 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-27 at halftime, with Jalen Quinn racking up 10 points in the first half. Drake extended its lead to 88-46 during the second half, fueled by a 24-2 scoring run. Jaehshon Thomas scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

