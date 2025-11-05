Ohio takes on Illinois State after Hadaway’s 28-point game

Illinois State Redbirds at Ohio Bobcats Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Illinois State after Aidan…

Illinois State Redbirds at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Illinois State after Aidan Hadaway scored 28 points in Ohio’s 89-85 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Ohio finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

Illinois State went 22-14 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.