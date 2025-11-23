Ohio State squares off against Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas

Belmont Bruins (3-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Belmont…

Belmont Bruins (3-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ohio State went 26-7 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.

The Bruins are 3-2 in non-conference play. Belmont ranks third in the MVC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 3.4.

