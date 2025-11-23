Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ohio State squares off…

Ohio State squares off against Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 4:46 AM

Belmont Bruins (3-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ohio State went 26-7 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.

The Bruins are 3-2 in non-conference play. Belmont ranks third in the MVC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 3.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up