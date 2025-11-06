Ohio State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Tilly’s 28-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Christoph Tilly scored 28 points in Ohio State’s 118-102 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 19-13 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 13.6 assists per game on 28.7 made field goals last season.

