Ohio State hosts Bellarmine following Cambridge’s 23-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (1-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Bellarmine after Jaloni Cambridge scored 23 points in Ohio State’s 88-59 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

Ohio State went 16-1 at home last season while going 26-7 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 14.7 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

Bellarmine went 9-8 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Knights allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shot 42.9% from the field last season.

