Ohio State faces Appalachian State following Thornton’s 38-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Appalachian State after Bruce Thornton scored 38 points in Ohio State’s 94-68 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Appalachian State went 10-9 in Sun Belt action and 5-8 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

