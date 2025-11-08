Ohio State Buckeyes play the Coppin State Eagles in non-conference action

Coppin State Eagles at Ohio State Buckeyes Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State heads to Ohio…

Coppin State Eagles at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State heads to Ohio State for a non-conference matchup.

Ohio State went 26-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.

Coppin State finished 10-8 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Eagles gave up 63.5 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

