Ohio Bobcats and the Loyola Marymount Lions play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-1) vs. Ohio Bobcats (1-5) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-1) vs. Ohio Bobcats (1-5)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Loyola Marymount at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Bobcats are 1-5 in non-conference play. Ohio is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 6-1 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks third in the WCC shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

Ohio’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9%.

Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 16.1 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.