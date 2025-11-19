Odum leads Arizona State against Hawaii after 24-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-1) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes…

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Hawaii after Moe Odum scored 24 points in Arizona State’s 75-62 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-0 on their home court. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Isaac Johnson paces the Rainbow Warriors with 9.2 boards.

Arizona State went 4-17 in Big 12 action and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 26.1 from beyond the arc.

