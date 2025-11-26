Oday scores 27, Northern Kentucky takes down Wofford 93-83

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 27 points as Northern Kentucky beat Wofford 93-83 on Wednesday. Oday had…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 27 points as Northern Kentucky beat Wofford 93-83 on Wednesday.

Oday had five rebounds for the Norse (5-2). Dan Gherezgher Jr. shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 21 points. LJ Wells shot 6 of 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Kahmare Holmes finished with 21 points for the Terriers (4-3). Wofford also got 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists from Nils Machowski. Maximo Ortega also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

