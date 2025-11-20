Oday scores 20 off the bench, Northern Kentucky beats Central Michigan 90-66

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Northern Kentucky past Central…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Northern Kentucky past Central Michigan 90-66 on Thursday.

Oday shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Norse (3-2). Kael Robinson went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. LJ Wells had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Dan Gherezgher also scored 13 points.

Nick Mullen led the Chippewas (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two blocks. Logan McIntire added 11 points and five assists for Central Michigan. Nathan Claerbaut had 10 points and six rebounds. Phat Phat Brooks also scored 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

