Oday and Northern Kentucky host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Eastern Kentucky after Donovan Oday scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 90-66 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Norse are 2-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky is second in the Horizon League scoring 87.2 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Colonels are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in the ASUN with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cooper averaging 4.4.

Northern Kentucky averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oday is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2%.

MJ Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Montavious Myrick is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

