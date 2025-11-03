Obi and Strack have 15-15 double-doubles, No. 24 Kentucky women top Morehead State 75-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 16 points, Jordan Obi and Clara Strack had double-doubles of 15 points and…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 16 points, Jordan Obi and Clara Strack had double-doubles of 15 points and 15 rebounds and No. 24 Kentucky rolled to a 75-59 win over Morehead State on Monday, the opening day of the season.

The Wildcats dominated their instate opponent inside to win their 16th straight season opener, 16th straight home opener and 16th straight in the series.

The rebounding difference was 54-33, 21-5 on the offensive end. Kentucky, which had 12 blocks, led 22-3 in second chance points and 38-20 on points in the paint.

Amelia Hassett, a junior college transfer, added 11 for Kentucky. Obi is a transfer from Penn and Morgan came from Georgia Tech.

Marie Sepp had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Eagles, Violet McNece added 15 points with four 3-pointers and Laura Toffali scored 11.

Morehead State scored the first seven points of the game and had a 13-4 lead before the Wildcats reeled off 16 straight points with six different players scoring. It was 27-17 after one quarter.

Kentucky stretched the lead to 43-27 at the half.

The Eagles were within 47-40 midway through the third quarter. Then the Wildcats had a 10-0 run and got the lead to 20 before taking a 63-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kentucky’s first game against a Power 4 opponent comes in its sixth game when Purdue visits on Nov. 18.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.