Oakland visits Wisconsin following Denson’s 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Wisconsin after Cali Denson scored 21 points in Oakland’s 90-32 win against the Cleary Cougars.

Wisconsin went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Badgers averaged 65.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

Oakland went 9-22 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Grizzlies gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

