Oakland visits UCF after Burks’ 21-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) at UCF Knights (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -12.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Oakland after Jordan Burks scored 21 points in UCF’s 86-74 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

UCF finished 20-17 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Knights allowed opponents to score 80.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Oakland went 16-18 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

