Oakland visits No. 1 Purdue following Loyer’s 30-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -31.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue hosts Oakland after Fletcher Loyer scored 30 points in Purdue’s 82-51 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

Purdue went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Boilermakers averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

Oakland went 13-10 in Horizon League games and 6-11 on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.