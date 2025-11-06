Oakland visits No. 1 Purdue after Loyer’s 30-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue hosts Oakland after Fletcher Loyer scored 30 points in Purdue’s 82-51 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

Purdue finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

Oakland finished 6-11 on the road and 16-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.