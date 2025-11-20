Oakland plays Eastern Michigan after Garrett’s 23-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Eastern…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Eastern Michigan after Isaac Garrett scored 23 points in Oakland’s 87-83 loss to the UCF Knights.

Eastern Michigan went 16-16 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-4 on the road. Oakland ranks fourth in the Horizon League shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

