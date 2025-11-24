Oakland Golden Grizzlies square off against the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (3-1) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-5) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5;…

Lamar Cardinals (3-1) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-5)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland squares off against Lamar in Missoula, Montana.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 81.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

Lamar went 20-13 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 7.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

