Oakland faces Montana following Niavalurua’s 21-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-5) at Montana Grizzlies (4-3)

Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Montana after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 21 points in Oakland’s 83-68 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 on their home court. Montana leads the Big Sky with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Thompson averaging 5.1.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-5 on the road. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Montana scores 83.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 83.6 Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Grizzlies. Brooklyn Hicks is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Brett White II averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Isaac Garrett is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

