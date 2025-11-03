Nziemi scores 16 as Longwood knocks off Mary Baldwin 92-55

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johan Nziemi scored 16 points as Longwood beat Division-III member Mary Baldwin 92-55 on Monday. Nziemi…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johan Nziemi scored 16 points as Longwood beat Division-III member Mary Baldwin 92-55 on Monday.

Nziemi also had nine rebounds for the Lancers. Jacoi Hutchinson scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Jaylen Benard had 14 points and went 7 of 10 from the field.

Raymond Benton finished with 14 points and two steals for the Fighting Squirrels. DJ Via added eight points and three steals for Mary Baldwin and Rony Hogarth scored six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.