Nziemi scores 12 as Longwood beats James Madison 82-72

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johan Nziemi, Redd Thompson and Elijah Tucker each scored 12 points as Longwood beat James Madison…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johan Nziemi, Redd Thompson and Elijah Tucker each scored 12 points as Longwood beat James Madison 82-72 on Wednesday.

Nziemi added eight rebounds for the Lancers (2-1). Tucker shot 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Thompson shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The Dukes (2-2) were led by Bradley Douglas, who posted 22 points and seven assists. Cliff Davis added 16 points and six rebounds for James Madison. Eddie Ricks III also had nine points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.