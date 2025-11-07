Nutter scores 19 as 7 players reach double digits in Fordham’s 106-37 rout of Mount Saint Mary

NEW YORK (AP) — Zarigue Nutter led Fordham with 19 points off the bench in a 106-37 rout of Mount…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zarigue Nutter led Fordham with 19 points off the bench in a 106-37 rout of Mount Saint Mary on Friday.

Nutter also contributed eight rebounds for the Rams (1-1). Roor Akhuar scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Abass Bodija had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Dejour Reaves, Rikus Schulte and Akira Jacobs all had 10 points.

Liam Lynch led the Knights in with eight points.

Fordham took the lead for good with within the first three minutes of the game, and rolled to a 65-20 halftime lead. Fordham outscored Mount Saint Mary by 24 points in the second half. Nutter led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.