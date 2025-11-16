Nugent scores 22 to lead Holy Cross past Hampton 67-61

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Joe Nugent led Holy Cross with 22 points and the Crusaders defeated Hampton 67-61 on Sunday.…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Joe Nugent led Holy Cross with 22 points and the Crusaders defeated Hampton 67-61 on Sunday.

Nugent also had three steals for the Crusaders (1-3). Tyler Boston scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Aiden Disu finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Xzavier Long finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Pirates (2-3). Hampton also got 12 points from Daniel Johnson. Quintin Cooper also had 11 points.

