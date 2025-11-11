Novik leads DePaul against Bradley after 20-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons at Bradley Braves Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Bradley after Katie…

DePaul Blue Demons at Bradley Braves

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Bradley after Katie Novik scored 20 points in DePaul’s 85-78 loss to the UNLV Lady Rebels.

Bradley finished 14-19 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Braves averaged 58.5 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

DePaul finished 13-19 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Blue Demons allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

