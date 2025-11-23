Notre Dame squares off against No. 24 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (3-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) Las Vegas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5;…

Kansas Jayhawks (3-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kansas and Notre Dame square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in non-conference play. Notre Dame has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 57.7% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.4 points.

Flory Bidunga is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Tre White is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

