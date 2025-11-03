Notre Dame hosts LIU to start season

Long Island Sharks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts…

Long Island Sharks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts LIU in the season opener.

Notre Dame went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

LIU went 17-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

